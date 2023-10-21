Wells Fargo Maintains BankUnited (BKU) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is 29.67. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.99% from its latest reported closing price of 21.82.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,091MM, an increase of 22.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

BankUnited Declares $0.27 Dividend

On September 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $21.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 6.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 91,771K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 2.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,585K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares, representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 8.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,189K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 8.77% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,308K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 32.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,834K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,729K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 623.37% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

