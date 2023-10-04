Wells Fargo Maintains BankUnited (BKU) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.25% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is 31.06. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.25% from its latest reported closing price of 21.24.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,091MM, an increase of 16.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.13%, a decrease of 24.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 91,833K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,585K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,312K shares, representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 8.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,189K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 8.77% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,308K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 28.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 32.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,834K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,729K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 623.37% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

