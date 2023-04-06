Wells Fargo Maintains BankUnited (BKU) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.42% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is $35.38. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.42% from its latest reported closing price of $20.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is $1,091MM, an increase of 19.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.14.

BankUnited Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $20.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POMIX - T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DHPAX - Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 8.42% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 770K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Company Fund Class I holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLY - SPDR S & P 600 Small Cap ETF holds 143K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 9.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.25%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 92,818K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 5.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

See all BankUnited regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.