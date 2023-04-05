Wells Fargo Maintains Bank Ozk (OZK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.38% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Ozk is $49.47. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.38% from its latest reported closing price of $32.68.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Ozk is $1,398MM, an increase of 21.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.26.

Bank Ozk Declares $0.35 Dividend

On April 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $32.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabal Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 73.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 174.34% over the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 221K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 0.24% over the last quarter.

PMPRX - MidCap Value Fund I R-3 holds 120K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 92.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 1,243.28% over the last quarter.

BTC Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 56.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Ozk. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OZK is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 110,728K shares. The put/call ratio of OZK is 6.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bank OZK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank OZK is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.

