Wells Fargo Maintains Bank Of America (BAC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Of America is 36.53. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.45% from its latest reported closing price of 28.44.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Of America is 104,670MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of America. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC is 0.64%, a decrease of 9.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 6,091,270K shares. The put/call ratio of BAC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 1,032,852K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,597K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,270K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 18.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 162,861K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161,347K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 149,382K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,394K shares, representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 669.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 127,237K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,468K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,900 lending centers, 2,500 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,300 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

