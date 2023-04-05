Wells Fargo Maintains Banc of California (BANC) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Banc of California with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.62% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banc of California is $20.74. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 68.62% from its latest reported closing price of $12.30.

The projected annual revenue for Banc of California is $344MM, a decrease of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.82.

Banc of California Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $12.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 1.99% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 452K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 0.54% over the last quarter.

AZBAX - AllianzGI Small-Cap Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 194.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 68.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.22%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 61,334K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 8.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Banc of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

