Wells Fargo Maintains Bally''s (BALY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bally''s (NYSE:BALY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bally''s is 25.24. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 63.40% from its latest reported closing price of 15.45.

The projected annual revenue for Bally''s is 2,498MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bally''s. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALY is 0.28%, a decrease of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 31,747K shares. The put/call ratio of BALY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard General holds 10,590K shares representing 23.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,065K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 5.72% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing a decrease of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 1,756K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares, representing a decrease of 29.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 30.49% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 1,226K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 21,842.34% over the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 937K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Ballys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BALY.'

