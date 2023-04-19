Wells Fargo Maintains Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is $13.90. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.68% from its latest reported closing price of $11.71.

The projected annual revenue for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is $255MM, an increase of 16.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.73.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $11.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.64%, the lowest has been 8.06%, and the highest has been 22.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.75 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 19.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 11K shares.

NewEdge Wealth holds 11K shares.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 13.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 20.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCSF is 0.73%, a decrease of 39.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 34,681K shares. The put/call ratio of BCSF is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

