Wells Fargo Maintains Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 13.83. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of 15.39.

The projected annual revenue for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 255MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCSF is 1.03%, a decrease of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 34,290K shares. The put/call ratio of BCSF is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 12,310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,090K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Dimension Capital Management holds 3,605K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas holds 1,947K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 28.27% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

