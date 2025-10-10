Wells Fargo Maintains AZZ (AZZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AZZ is $127.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of $98.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AZZ is 2,232MM, an increase of 39.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZZ. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZZ is 0.23%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 37,427K shares. The put/call ratio of AZZ is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,122K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares , representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,804K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 10.57% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,804K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 10.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 912K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZZ by 2.65% over the last quarter.

