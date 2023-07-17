Wells Fargo Maintains Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.41% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is 69.70. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.41% from its latest reported closing price of 52.64.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is 5,431MM, an increase of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

Axis Capital Holdings Declares $0.44 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $52.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.29%, a decrease of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 92,610K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,951K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,193K shares, representing a decrease of 46.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 6,778K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,129K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,544K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 9.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,555K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

