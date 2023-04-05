Wells Fargo Maintains Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Underweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Axis Capital Holdings with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.88% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from its latest reported closing price of $53.86.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is $5,431MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.35.

Axis Capital Holdings Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $53.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Truist Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 58.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 7.85% over the last quarter.

DSCIX - Dana Small Cap Equity Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 45.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 4.65% over the last quarter.

AVUVX - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TRPBX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 15.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.30%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 94,805K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

