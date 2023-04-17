Wells Fargo Maintains Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $32.92. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.79% from its latest reported closing price of $31.12.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is $5,080MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ethic holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Mid-Cap Value Portfolio Class I holds 158K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 44K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing a decrease of 671.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 8.22% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,737K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 6.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 286,672K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

