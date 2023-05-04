Wells Fargo Maintains Avnet (AVT) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avnet is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of 40.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avnet is 25,582MM, a decrease of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.14.

Avnet Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $40.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avnet. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVT is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 100,929K shares. The put/call ratio of AVT is 5.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 9,283K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,341K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 3,158K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing an increase of 57.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 123.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,067K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,187K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,963K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 9.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,826K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Avnet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. It supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Its unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables it to accelerate the design and supplies stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

See all Avnet regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.