Wells Fargo Maintains Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Avalonbay Communities (NYSE:AVB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avalonbay Communities is 209.31. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $296.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of 179.53.

The projected annual revenue for Avalonbay Communities is 2,799MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalonbay Communities. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.51%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 143,564K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,148K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,251K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,863K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 763.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,083K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 148.72% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,741K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,862K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 42.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,443K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,331K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

