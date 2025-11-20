Wells Fargo Maintains Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:AVDL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $20.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of $22.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 255MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.20%, an increase of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 85,859K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,430K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,132K shares , representing a decrease of 49.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 5,445K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,488K shares , representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 5,369K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,155K shares , representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 42.46% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,315K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 31.96% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,999K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

