Wells Fargo Maintains Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:AVDL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.09% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is $19.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.09% from its latest reported closing price of $18.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 255MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.20%, an increase of 9.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 87,863K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,132K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,592K shares , representing a decrease of 22.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 72.49% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 6,488K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares , representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 6,155K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing an increase of 19.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,177K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,127K shares , representing a decrease of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 67.42% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,999K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 10.81% over the last quarter.

