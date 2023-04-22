Wells Fargo Maintains Autonation (AN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Autonation (NYSE:AN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autonation is $167.41. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.52% from its latest reported closing price of $133.37.

The projected annual revenue for Autonation is $27,048MM, an increase of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $20.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autonation. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.21%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.10% to 41,140K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,116K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 37.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 58.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,056K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 13.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,022K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,021K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing a decrease of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AN by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Autonation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

