Wells Fargo Maintains Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (AUTL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 7.67. The forecasts range from a low of 2.73 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 303.82% from its latest reported closing price of 1.90.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 1MM, a decrease of 91.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.83%, an increase of 113.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 115.74% to 108,935K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Syncona Portfolio holds 21,347K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347K shares, representing an increase of 65.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 135.62% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,986K shares, representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,000K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Armistice Capital holds 10,224K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Polygon Management holds 8,300K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 63.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 187.80% over the last quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

