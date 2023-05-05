News & Insights

Stocks
AUTL

Wells Fargo Maintains Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (AUTL) Overweight Recommendation

May 05, 2023 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 303.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 7.67. The forecasts range from a low of 2.73 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 303.82% from its latest reported closing price of 1.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 1MM, a decrease of 91.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.83%, an increase of 113.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 115.74% to 108,935K shares. AUTL / Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AUTL / Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Syncona Portfolio holds 21,347K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347K shares, representing an increase of 65.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 135.62% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,986K shares, representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,000K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Armistice Capital holds 10,224K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Polygon Management holds 8,300K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 63.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 187.80% over the last quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See all Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUTL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.