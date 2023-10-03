Wells Fargo Maintains Autoliv (ALV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.10% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is 111.61. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from its latest reported closing price of 95.31.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 9,645MM, a decrease of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALV is 0.52%, a decrease of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 68,198K shares. The put/call ratio of ALV is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,307K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,148K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 1.40% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,874K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 55.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,343K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Autoliv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries. Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million.

