Wells Fargo Maintains Associated Banc- (ASB) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Associated Banc- with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.53% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 37.53% from its latest reported closing price of $17.80.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is $1,426MM, an increase of 19.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.50.

Associated Banc- Declares $0.21 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $17.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 83.44% over the last quarter.

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 40.28% over the last quarter.

NWHDX - Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Annex Advisory Services holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 31.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 49.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 140,808K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Associated Banc- Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

