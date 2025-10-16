Wells Fargo Maintains ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ASML) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ASML) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.34% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $914.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $591.19 to a high of $1,167.74. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.34% from its latest reported closing price of $1,020.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 32,785MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,293 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASML is 0.49%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 85,088K shares. The put/call ratio of ASML is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,367K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 4,244K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 6.31% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,758K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASML by 2.64% over the last quarter.

