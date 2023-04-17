Wells Fargo Maintains Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashland Global Holdings is $129.45. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.20% from its latest reported closing price of $103.39.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland Global Holdings is $2,555MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.30.

Ashland Global Holdings Declares $0.34 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $103.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 164K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 5.14% over the last quarter.

PTMC - Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 35.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 96.97% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PKW - Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 48.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 4.01% over the last quarter.

SSMAX - Siit Small Mid Cap Equity Fund - holds 39K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 5.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland Global Holdings. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.38%, a decrease of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 61,955K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

