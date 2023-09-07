Wells Fargo Maintains Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is 141.02. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.64% from its latest reported closing price of 103.97.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 152MM, an increase of 27.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.47%, a decrease of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 78,508K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,225K shares representing 19.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,957K shares, representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,222K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 26.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,983K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,881K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 3,632K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

