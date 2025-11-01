Wells Fargo Maintains Arrow Electronics (ARW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.65% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arrow Electronics is $115.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.65% from its latest reported closing price of $111.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arrow Electronics is 37,330MM, an increase of 27.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Electronics. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARW is 0.27%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 64,513K shares. The put/call ratio of ARW is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,739K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 26.60% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 2,417K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,314K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 56.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 129.07% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,149K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,913K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 14.86% over the last quarter.

