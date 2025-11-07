Wells Fargo Maintains Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond (UZD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UZD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.57% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $32.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.37 to a high of $37.34. The average price target represents an increase of 52.57% from its latest reported closing price of $21.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZD is 0.31%, an increase of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 6,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 6.42% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 773K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 4.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 766K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 4.53% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 704K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 611K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 8.75% over the last quarter.

