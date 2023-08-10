Wells Fargo Maintains ARKO Corp - (ARKO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of ARKO Corp - (NASDAQ:ARKO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARKO Corp - is 10.62. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $13.96. The average price target represents an increase of 29.49% from its latest reported closing price of 8.20.

The projected annual revenue for ARKO Corp - is 9,384MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARKO Corp -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKO is 0.11%, an increase of 90.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.93% to 103,962K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 23,140K shares representing 19.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing an increase of 97.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKO by 18,424.86% over the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Partners holds 23,140K shares representing 19.23% ownership of the company.

HP Holding LLC f holds 10,242K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CDAM holds 3,872K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,808K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKO by 8.18% over the last quarter.

ARKO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARKO Corp. owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC ("GPM"). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with approximately 2,950 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. Its stores offer its fasREWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.

