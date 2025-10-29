Wells Fargo Maintains Ares Capital (ARCC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ares Capital (NasdaqGS:ARCC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ares Capital is $23.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.50% from its latest reported closing price of $20.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Capital is 1,722MM, a decrease of 42.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Capital. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCC is 0.33%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.14% to 241,758K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCC is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 13,009K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,943K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 12.78% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 12,987K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,132K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,972K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 2.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,063K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,022K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 75.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,398K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 5.29% over the last quarter.

