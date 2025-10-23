Wells Fargo Maintains ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (MT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $37.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.05 to a high of $49.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $38.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 72,370MM, an increase of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MT is 0.17%, an increase of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.83% to 34,941K shares. The put/call ratio of MT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 91.39% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,755K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 17.20% over the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 1,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MT by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,024K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MT by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.