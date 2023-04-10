Wells Fargo Maintains Aptiv (APTV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $136.10. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.11% from its latest reported closing price of $103.02.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is $19,708MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VLU - SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 33.70% over the last quarter.

SULR - SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Blue Chip Income and Growth Fund Class 1 holds 105K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Beaird Harris Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APTV is 0.36%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 301,164K shares. The put/call ratio of APTV is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

