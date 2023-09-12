Wells Fargo Maintains Aptargroup (ATR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.82% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptargroup is 139.48. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from its latest reported closing price of 127.01.

The projected annual revenue for Aptargroup is 3,381MM, a decrease of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.81.

Aptargroup Declares $0.41 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 27, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $127.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptargroup. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATR is 0.28%, a decrease of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 72,616K shares. The put/call ratio of ATR is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,745K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,545K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 18.74% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,304K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,043K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 8.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,988K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Aptargroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

