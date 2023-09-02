Wells Fargo Maintains APA (APA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of APA (NASDAQ:APA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for APA is 50.69. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from its latest reported closing price of 43.84.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 9,769MM, an increase of 24.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1314 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.20%, a decrease of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 293,101K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,785K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,088K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,374K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,904K shares, representing an increase of 18.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,013K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,209K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 925.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,691K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,616K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 11.89% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 8,415K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,429K shares, representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 10.42% over the last quarter.

APA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APA Corporation, through its consolidated subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname.

