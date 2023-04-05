Wells Fargo Maintains Aon (AON) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Aon (NYSE:AON) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.27% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aon is $338.44. The forecasts range from a low of $313.10 to a high of $381.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from its latest reported closing price of $321.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is $13,263MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.68.

Aon Declares $0.56 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

At the current share price of $321.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 1.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson Investment Counsel holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 60.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 198.25% over the last quarter.

Bowie Capital Management holds 147K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 31.61% over the last quarter.

JJJ Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 1,634K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AON by 2.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.54%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 215,262K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aon plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

See all Aon regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.