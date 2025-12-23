Wells Fargo Maintains Antero Midstream (AM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Antero Midstream is $19.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of $18.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Midstream is 1,143MM, a decrease of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Midstream. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AM is 0.27%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 363,561K shares. The put/call ratio of AM is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 22,667K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,332K shares , representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 90.07% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 19,044K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,244K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 11,377K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,922K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 41.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,926K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,902K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 0.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,795K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 4.68% over the last quarter.

