Wells Fargo Maintains Annexon (ANNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Annexon (NasdaqGS:ANNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.38% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Annexon is $11.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 263.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is 39MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.05%, an increase of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 114,800K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,000K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 6,301K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,249K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 5,157K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,009K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

