Wells Fargo Maintains Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 43.18. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of 42.94.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 544MM, an increase of 4.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.13%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 33,964K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,387K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 31.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,794K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 9.21% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,000K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,120K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

Key filings for this company:

