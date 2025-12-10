Wells Fargo Maintains Amgen (AMGN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Amgen (NasdaqGS:AMGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.12% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amgen is $333.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from its latest reported closing price of $313.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amgen is 28,817MM, a decrease of 19.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMGN is 0.43%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 501,458K shares. The put/call ratio of AMGN is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 19,193K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,911K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,795K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,860K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,292K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,972K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,263K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,926K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 13,551K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,894K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMGN by 1.96% over the last quarter.

