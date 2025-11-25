Wells Fargo Maintains Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.88% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Americold Realty Trust is $14.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.88% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Americold Realty Trust is 3,274MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americold Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.24%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 348,798K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 17,759K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,272K shares , representing an increase of 47.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 31.34% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 12,140K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,509K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 11,519K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,598K shares , representing a decrease of 139.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 69.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,055K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,136K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 18.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,197K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,971K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 29.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.