Wells Fargo Maintains American Well (AMWL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.76% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Well is $10.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.57 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 119.76% from its latest reported closing price of $4.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Well is 423MM, an increase of 59.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.06%, an increase of 52.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.30% to 6,019K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 1,313K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 809K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 9.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 373K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 202K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 191K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 16.60% over the last quarter.

