Wells Fargo Maintains American Tower (AMT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.51% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Tower is 232.63. The forecasts range from a low of 199.98 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 37.51% from its latest reported closing price of 169.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,220MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

American Tower Declares $1.62 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share ($6.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.57 per share.

At the current share price of $169.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2824 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.67%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.58% to 486,258K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,637K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,462K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 12.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,527K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,418K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,292K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,452K shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 17.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,096K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,865K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,986K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,734K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

American Tower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.