Wells Fargo Maintains American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $39.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.87% from its latest reported closing price of $32.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,811MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,004 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.37%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.70% to 380,162K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 14,550K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,135K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 61.21% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 14,317K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,212K shares , representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,361K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,454K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 8.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,352K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,343K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,111K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,902K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.