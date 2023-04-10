Wells Fargo Maintains Ameren (AEE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $94.25. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of $90.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is $7,275MM, a decrease of 5.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.40.

Ameren Declares $0.63 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $90.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 3.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROUS - Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Resources Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 133K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 4.46% over the last quarter.

SBMAX - ClearBridge Mid Cap Fund holds 446K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 2.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.44%, an increase of 43.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 249,029K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ameren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

See all Ameren regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.