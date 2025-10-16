Wells Fargo Maintains Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (AMCCF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AMCCF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.21 to a high of $12.74. The average price target represents an increase of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of $10.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt is 15,331MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 27.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCCF is 0.32%, an increase of 85.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.60% to 30,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 16,045K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 4,374K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 14.38% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 3,567K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 2,901K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCCF by 10.21% over the last quarter.

LZIOX - Lazard International Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,277K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

