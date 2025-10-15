Wells Fargo Maintains Amcor (AMCR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.07% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amcor is $10.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 35.07% from its latest reported closing price of $8.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor is 15,459MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an increase of 143 owner(s) or 11.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCR is 0.23%, an increase of 46.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.94% to 1,805,982K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 85,596K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,383K shares , representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 50.33% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 80,770K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,832K shares , representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 79.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,043K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,131K shares , representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58,846K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,899K shares , representing an increase of 35.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 31.01% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 41,296K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,053K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 0.81% over the last quarter.

