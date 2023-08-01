Wells Fargo Maintains AMC Networks Inc - (AMCX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of AMC Networks Inc - (NASDAQ:AMCX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks Inc - is 18.21. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.33% from its latest reported closing price of 12.62.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks Inc - is 3,139MM, an increase of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCX is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 31,264K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCX is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,030K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,716K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,445K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 910K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 870K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

AMC Networks Background Information

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded 'UMC'). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

