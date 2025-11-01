Wells Fargo Maintains Amazon.com (AMZN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Amazon.com (NasdaqGS:AMZN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.50% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $272.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $229.37 to a high of $321.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.50% from its latest reported closing price of $244.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is 693,815MM, an increase of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 2.44%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 7,881,761K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 307,246K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301,331K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268,199K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262,082K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 216,718K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212,996K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 192,800K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,228K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 158,198K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,482K shares , representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 4.43% over the last quarter.

