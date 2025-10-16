Wells Fargo Maintains Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Alphatec Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATEC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphatec Holdings is $19.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 41.51% from its latest reported closing price of $13.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alphatec Holdings is 566MM, a decrease of 16.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphatec Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEC is 0.19%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 117,357K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEC is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,177K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 2.71% over the last quarter.

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 4,983K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,452K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 84.19% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,008K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,230K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,635K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,259K shares , representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 9.10% over the last quarter.

