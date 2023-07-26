Wells Fargo Maintains Alphabet Inc - (GOOGL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Alphabet Inc - (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - is 135.71. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $199.83. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of 122.21.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - is 315,766MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc -. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.69%, an increase of 28.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 4,937,851K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184,703K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138,977K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,071K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 118,577K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 107,419K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,780K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 84,287K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,524K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 36.93% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Additional reading:

