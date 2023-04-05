Wells Fargo Maintains Allstate (ALL) Underweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Allstate with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.24% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate is $145.13. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.24% from its latest reported closing price of $113.17.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is $48,790MM, a decrease of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.25.

Allstate Declares $0.89 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $113.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TISCX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Schroders Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Class B holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - All America Portfolio Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 0.41% over the last quarter.

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 20.55% over the last quarter.

QRFT - QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 40.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 125.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 229,144K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Allstate Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

