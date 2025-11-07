Wells Fargo Maintains Allstate (ALL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.11% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allstate is $241.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $199.98 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.11% from its latest reported closing price of $202.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is 52,565MM, a decrease of 21.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.28%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 244,913K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,591K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,710K shares , representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 19.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,517K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,517K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,364K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,715K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,597K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.